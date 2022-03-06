PBA: Alaska retires Thoss's No. 7 jersey

Sonny Thoss with his fellow Alaska players. Photo from the PBA website

Alaska on Sunday paid tribute to 3-time PBA champion Sonny Thoss for his contributions to the fabled team.

The Alaska franchise officially retired Thoss's No. 7 uniform, honoring the Fil-German at the halftime of the Alaska versus Magnolia game.

Before retiring, Thoss was named PBA all-star 12 times, won 3 titles including the Aces' last league title during the 2013 Commissioner's Cup, when he was also named Finals MVP.

He spent the entire duration of his PBA career from 2004 to 2019 with Alaska.

"This is definitely not an easy situation to be in, but after watching clips, seeing old teammates, there's one word that comes to my mind - blessed. I'm truly blessed to have each and one of you guys. I'm truly honored and grateful to each and one of you," said Thoss in the PBA website.

"This journey wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for my teammates, coaches that I had the privileged to work with. As the Alaska Aces saying goes, 'We Not Me.'

Coach Tim Cone, now with the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, joined the tribute at centercourt. He was the man who selected Thoss in the draft 18 years ago.

Also attending the ceremony are former Alaska player Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, Bong Hawkins, LA Tenorio, Joe Devance, Calvin Abueva, JVee Casio, John Ferriols, Topex Robinson, Ali Peek, Paolo Bugia, Cyrus Baguio, RJ Jazul, Chris Banchero, and Raffy Reyes.

Team owner Wilfred Uytengsu also paid tribute through a short video message expressing gratitude for Thoss' decision to play his entire career with the company.