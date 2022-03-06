Kobe Paras came up with a solid effort in the Japan B.league but this was not enough to save Niigata Albirex BB from the Akita Northern Happinets.

Niigata fell 71-67 despite Paras scoring 17 markers on Sunday at Noshiro City Gymnasium.

The Albirex rallied from 14 points down using an 18-4 run in the last minutes to pull to within 65-63.

But Colton Iverson willed the Northern Happinets to victory, firing the last 6 points for his team.

This extended Niigata's losing woes as the team fell deeper into the standings with a 5-31 record.

Akita, meanwhile, climbed to a 22-12 win loss mark.