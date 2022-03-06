Jeff Chan dished out a vintage performance Sunday evening to help Barangay Ginebra overcome Rain or Shine, 104-93, in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chan sank 4 triples to finish with 15 points. Meanwhile, Justin Brownlee topscored the Kings with 25 points to go with his 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson also dished out big numbers with 20 and 15 points, respectively.

"Jeff played well both sides of the floor for us. If he could do that, he opens up the floor for everybody," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone in the PBA website.

The Elasto Painters put up a fight in the third period as Jewel Ponferada's triple gave ROS an 89-83 advantage early in the fourth.

But Ginebra found its bearings and outscored the Elasto Painters 31-16 in the fourth quarter and this decided the outcome of the game.

"I'm real proud of my guys for grinding it out. This is the way you gotta play going to the playoffs and this is what we're preparing for, try to get to the playoffs and make some noise," said Cone.

The Gin Kings ended the eliminations with a 6-5 record in a tie with Alaska at 6th place. They are ahead TNT (5-4), Phoenix (5-5) and NorthPort (5-5) - going to the end of the elimination round.

The Elasto Painters, meanwhile fell to 3-8 and bowed out of the tournament.

The Scores:

Ginebra 104 -Brownlee 25, Standhardinger 20, Thompson 15, Chan 15, J.Aguilar 10, Tenorio 9, Pinto 6, Onwubere 4, Tolentino 0.

Rain or Shine 93 - Walker 34, Caracut 12, Belga 12, Mocon 8, Borboran 7, Ponferada 7, Nieto 5, Nambatac 4, Norwood 2, Guinto 2, Torres 0, Asistio 0, Jackson 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 50-41, 73-77, 104-93.