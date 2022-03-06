B.League: Thirdy Ravena absent in San-En's blowout loss to Alvark

Thirdy Ravena remains in quarantine. File photo

Without Thirdy Ravena, San-En NeoPhoenix got beaten black and blue by Alvark Tokyo on Sunday in the Japan B.League.

San-En was outscored by as much as 31 points as Alvark picked up a 90-59 victory.

Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki carried the fight for the NeoPhoenix with 22 points on 6 triples.

Ravena had to miss the game as he remained in quarantine after serving national duty for Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA world Cup qualifiers.

San-En dropped to 5-30.

Sebas Saiz fired 27 points for Tokyo which improved to 25-8.

Meanwhile, the other Ravena also had to absorb a loss.

Kiefer Ravena came off the bench with 14 points during Shiga Lakestars 82-73 loss to the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Kiefer teamed up with the Shiga crew to cut the deficit to 75-71, 1:15 left in the game.

But Ryukyu managed to stay afloat on Koh Flippin's fadeaway and Dwayne Evans' free throw shots.

The Golden kings stayed on top with 29-3 as the Lakestars fell to 10-21.