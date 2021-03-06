PBA: TNT’s Ray Parks to miss upcoming season due to personal reasons

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. PBA Media Bureau/file

TNT Tropang Giga guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. revealed on Saturday he will be sitting out the forthcoming PBA season, citing family and personal reasons.

In an Instagram post, Parks said the decision to leave Tropang Giga was not easy to make but was the right thing to do for his family.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will have to excuse myself and not partake in this year’s PBA season due to personal reasons which in particular, my family,” he said in the caption.

“It was not an easy decision to make, especially since I’ve been in constant talks with TNT management, but right now, this is what’s best for me and my family,” the 6-foot-4 player added.

The former two-time UAAP MVP from National University also took time to thank his fans and friends for the support he received since he started playing basketball.

“First of all I want to say thank you to all the fans, family and friends who have been supporting me and been following me throughout my basketball career both abroad and in the Philippines,” the former Gilas Pilipinas player said.

He also hoped to return to TNT once he settled his personal issues and eventually lead the team into a championship.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to represent TNT and be part of such a special team and culture. Hopefully one day, once everything is resolved, I can come back to the team and help bring a championship to TNT,” the ex-ASEAN Basketball League MVP said.

Parks first suited for Blackwater Elite before being traded to the Tropang Giga. In his two-year stay in the pro-league, he normed 20.0 points per game aside from 6.9 rebounds per outing.

In the 2020 conference, Parks averaged 22.4 points in 17 games with 7.8 boards and 1.5 steals. He was also part of the PBA All-Rookie Team in 2019.

