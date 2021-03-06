MMA: Mark Abelardo pummels American Urrutia for KO win in ONE

Filipino-Kiwi fighter Mark Fairtex Abelardo scored an emphatic victory, knocking out American fighter Emilio Urrutia in their bantamweight match in ONE: Fists of Fury II on Friday.

Abelardo, who snapped a 2-fight slide, connected with his right elbow all night, the key to his victory in the previously recorded event at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Abelardo kept Urrutia on the back foot in the first round, unloading a series of punches and elbows on the inside that had Urrutia hurt against the cage.

In the second round, Abelardo effectively finished the show with a downward elbow strike that knocked Urrutia out cold.

With the win, Abelardo improved to 20-8-0.

