Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo in action against Converge in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The trio of Jamie Malonzo, Justin Brownlee, and Christian Standhardinger propelled Barangay Ginebra to a dominant 120-101 victory over Converge in the PBA Governors Cup on Sunday at Philsports Arena.

Malonzo fired a career-high 29 points, while Brownlee and Standhardinger added 28 markers each to make up for the absence of Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio.

"It's really been a lot of guys contributing," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone following their 20-point domination.

Converge did have some moments of brilliance in the second quarter, but this was not enough to overcome the Kings in the end.

Maverick Ahanmisi tried to bring the fight for the FiberXers, scoring 24. But this was not enough to make up for Jamaal Franklin's scoring woes as he settled for four points.

The Kings now sport a 7-2 record and stepped closer to a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

The FiberXers fell to their fifth defeat in 11 starts.

