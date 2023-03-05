National University-Archipelago is on the board in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- National University-Archipelago ended its winless start in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference after taking down Army, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Builders booked a first win in six games through a 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 win, which also ended the Troopers slim hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

The Builders bounced back from a third set stumble with a strong start in the fourth anchored on their solid blocking, posting a 16-10 cushion on their way to notching the elusive victory spiked by a Rwenzmel Taguibolos ace.

"Masaya kasi, at least nakakuha ang mga bata ng experience, ng kumpyansa nila sa laro. Maganda yung pinakita nila mula first hanggang fourth set. Lahat ng mga unforced errors namin nung mga past games namin, napakita namin na kaya pala talaga nilang gawin," said NU mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

Mac Bandola, a former Nazareth School of National U standout, filled the stat sheets with a superb all-around play – 18 points on 12 attacks, five aces and one block. The outside hitter also had three digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Middle hitters Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales added 11 and 12 markers, respectively.

Army fell to 3-6 with the defeat.

The two teams slugged it out in the opening frame but the NU young guns found their rhythm midway through to take command, with outside hitter Llanfred Abanilla nailing the set for the Builders with an off-the-block hit.

The Builders dominated the next set but failed to finish off the Troopers in three as they blew a 16-13 lead with PJ Rojas and Ken Baloaloa steering Army to victory, capped by the latter’s ace.

Benjaylo Labide scored 14 points, all coming from attacks, for Army while opposite hitter Mark Enciso was held to eight points.