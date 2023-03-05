Meralco import KJ McDaniels in action against Phoenix Super LPG in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Meralco weathered a furious comeback by Phoenix Super LPG in the fourth quarter to hack out a 92-86 win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The victory was Meralco's second straight and seventh in 11 games which put them in contention for the twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

KJ McDaniels led the defensive game for the Bolts with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and five blocks.

Although he failed to finish the game due to foul trouble, his teammates were successful in making crucial stops in the final seconds of the game.

“Our focus on this game was not to let the opportunity go by. We knew if we lost this game, we end up playing with Talk 'N Text or San Miguel (in the quarterfinals)," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

"So we want this win tonight, one, for the top four and two, to avoid the top teams going to the next round.”

The victory placed the Bolts, now 7-4, a step behind NLEX (7-3), which is also gunning for a fourth spot and a twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

It will be settled once NLEX faces San Miguel Beer on March 15.

“We still have to wait what happens to San Miguel and NLEX,” said Black. “NLEX still controls its own fate.”

Against the Fuel Masters, the Bolts saw their 15-point spread whittled to six after Encho Serrano rallied Phoenix.

Making it even more complicated for Meralco was McDaniel’s ejection following his sixth foul inside the final two minutes.

But their defense held up as they fended off the Fuel Masters from pulling off a miracle.

They also weathered the absence of Allein Maliksi who is serving a one-game suspension.

