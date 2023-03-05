La Salle celebrates a point against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University showcased its poise in a hard-earned 25-18, 33-31, 25-22 triumph over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Spikers outplayed the Blue Eagles in the closing stretch of the second and third sets to grab back-to-back wins, improving their slate to 2-1.

Four players scored in double-digits for La Salle, led by Noel Kampton with 17 points on 14 kills, two blocks, and an ace. He also had 15 receptions in the match. Billie Anima also came up big for the Green Spikers, scoring five of his 13 points on blocks.

After a comfortable win in the opener, the Green Spikers were pushed to the limit in the ensuing sets. The second set took 38 minutes to finish, with neither team able to seize control. Ateneo snatched a 31-30 lead off a huge kill by Canciano Llenos, only for Llenos to commit a service error that knotted the set for the last time.

Kennedy Batas would fire his crosscourt hit wide to shift set point to La Salle, 32-31, and Anima rejected Charles Absin at the net to secure the Green Spikers' 2-0 match lead.

La Salle recovered from a slow start in Set 3 and surged ahead, 23-22, off a crosscourt attack by skipper Vince Maglinao. Anima converted a hit from the middle to put his team at match point, and Jian Salarzon gifted the winner to the Green Spikers when he committed an attack error in the final rally.

The Blue Eagles dropped to 1-2 in the season with their defeat.

Salarzon had 14 points and Batas scored 13, but the Blue Eagles had 10 fewer attack points, 47-37, than La Salle, while also giving away 24 points off their unforced errors.