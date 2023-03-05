Hidilyn Diaz on the spotlight as PSA honors athletes

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz poses for pictures beside the official first day cover of newly released stamps in front of the Philippine Post Office in Manila on September 18, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Sportswriters Association will honor the nation's best in its Annual Awards Night on Monday at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will deservedly get the lion's share of the spotlight, as she will be feted as the Athlete of the Year for the second straight time by the oldest media organization in the Philippines headed by its president Rey Lachica, sports editor of Tempo.

Diaz, 31, leads the honor roll made up of close to 100 awardees who will be honored on this memorable night that will also have the late track great Lydia De Vega being elevated to the PSA Hall of Fame and Elma Muros-Posadas being recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former Project Gintong Alay director Michael Keon, current mayor of Laoag City, will be among the special guests.

Also expected to attend are Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino. Among the honorees are rising tennis star Alex Eala, who will be bestowed with the President's Award, and Olympians EJ Obiena, Carlos Yulo, and Carlo Paalam who will earn Major Awards. The World Cup-bound Philippine women's national football team will also receive a Major Award.

Veteran sportscaster Sev Sarmenta and sports journalist and host Rizza Diaz will anchor the gala night.

Other special awards to be given are Executive of the Year (Tolentino), National Sports Association of the Year (Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas), Mr. Basketball (Scottie Thompson), Ms. Football (Sarina Bolden), and the MILO Champion of Grit and Glory award (Diaz).

A long list of citations will also be handed out led by the gold medal winners in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, as well as the Tony Siddayao Awards, PSA Special Awards, and the Lifetime Award in sports journalism.

There will be a special posthumous tribute to be given to De Vega and a host of other athletes, officials, and personalities who passed away last year.

The Athlete of the Year award is the fourth in the last seven years for Diaz since first winning it in 2016 when she ended the country’s 20-year Olympic drought with a silver medal finish in the Rio De Janeiro Games.

The Filipina weightlifter became the latest to be honored with the highest Philippine sports award three or more times after the legendary Manny Pacquiao, Paeng Nepomuceno, Bong Coo, De Vega, Luisito Espinosa, Nonito Donaire Jr, and Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes.

The PSA Annual Awards Night is presented by the PSC and Cignal TV, and backed by the POC, Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino, MILO, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Rain or Shine, 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, Philippine Basketball Association, OKBet, ICTSI, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.