Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee in action against Converge. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes the Kings now have the same championship mindset they had when they beat the Bay Area Dragons in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Kings went through a tough stretch this week, playing a total of three games capped by a 120-101 blowout of Converge on Sunday.

They won all three and stretched their winning streak to four, which was a tough feat to accomplish considering that three of Cone's wards also suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the final window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers last week.

“I think that’s championship [mindset] that they develop from last conference that they tried to bring this conference,” said Cone.

He was particularly impressed with Jamie Malonzo, Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson, who still managed to be productive despite a grueling stint with Gilas.

“I was there through that week, I know how hard that week was during the window. Twice a day practices, staying at the hotel, not being home, it was a tough week. Then to come here to play five days just a testament to their character,” said Cone.

Aside from that, Cone also has the likes of Christian Standhardinger, Nards Pinto, Jeremiah Gray and Stanley Pringle, who all stepped up in the absence of injured Kings like Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio.

“There's really been a lot of guys contributing,” said Cone.

Ginebra will now have to win at least one of their last two assignments for a sure clinch on the twice-to-beat bonus.

“We knew this would be a big game in terms of taking us over the hump and getting to the top four. We have to get one of our next two to qualify to the top four. We have a game on Wednesday (against Terrafirma) and we have to make sure we take care of that,” he said.

