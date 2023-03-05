Abed Yusop of Shopify Rebellion. Photo courtesy: @shopifyrebellion/Instagram

Southeast Asian squad Talon Esports was too much to handle for Shopify Rebellion as they beat Abed Yusop and the rest of the North America-based team in the lower bracket semifinal of Lima Major, 2-1, on Sunday morning (Manila time) in Peru.

Rebellion is now out of the tournament, placing fourth behind Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, and Talon Esports.

Abed, a Cavite-born and raised Dota 2 star, has again shown his versatility, playing 3 different heroes in the series.

Game 1 was a stomp, with Talon securing 38 kills versus Rebellion's 9 in the kill score behind Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon's 10-1-15 performance on his Lina.

Rebellion bounced back in Game 2, with Abed on his Zeus, dealing a massive 59.1k damage against enemy heroes.

Game 3, however, did not go the way Rebellion hoped, as the net worth lead grew in the mid to late game.

The Leshrac of Abed made sure of its impact and was still an immense damage dealer with 55.1k.

Abed and the rest of Rebellion will not exit the tournament empty-handed, as they take home $50,000 and 250 DPC points.

No more Filipinos are playing in the tilt after Abed and Rebellion's exit.

Here are the updated standings of the Lima Major here, courtesy of Dota community leader Wykrhm Reddy.

The Lima Major Day 5 Standings — We're down to the final three. Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid and Talon Esports. We decide the Champions of the first Major of DPC 2023 tomorrow. #LimaMajor #DPC #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/hICaHdViyN — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) March 5, 2023

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

TALON ESPORTS

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Rafli Fathur "Mikoto" Rahman

Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong

Worawit "Q" Mekchai

Chan Chon "Oli" Kien