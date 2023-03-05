Southeast Asian squad Talon Esports was too much to handle for Shopify Rebellion as they beat Abed Yusop and the rest of the North America-based team in the lower bracket semifinal of Lima Major, 2-1, on Sunday morning (Manila time) in Peru.
Rebellion is now out of the tournament, placing fourth behind Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, and Talon Esports.
Abed, a Cavite-born and raised Dota 2 star, has again shown his versatility, playing 3 different heroes in the series.
Game 1 was a stomp, with Talon securing 38 kills versus Rebellion's 9 in the kill score behind Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon's 10-1-15 performance on his Lina.
Rebellion bounced back in Game 2, with Abed on his Zeus, dealing a massive 59.1k damage against enemy heroes.
Game 3, however, did not go the way Rebellion hoped, as the net worth lead grew in the mid to late game.
The Leshrac of Abed made sure of its impact and was still an immense damage dealer with 55.1k.
Abed and the rest of Rebellion will not exit the tournament empty-handed, as they take home $50,000 and 250 DPC points.
No more Filipinos are playing in the tilt after Abed and Rebellion's exit.
Here are the updated standings of the Lima Major here, courtesy of Dota community leader Wykrhm Reddy.
ROSTERS:
SHOPIFY REBELLION
Artour "Arteezy" Babaev
Abed "Abed" Yusop
Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek
Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen
Tal "Fly" Aizik
TALON ESPORTS
Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon
Rafli Fathur "Mikoto" Rahman
Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
Worawit "Q" Mekchai
Chan Chon "Oli" Kien
Dota 2, Lima Major, esports, gaming, Abed Yusop, Shopify Rebellion, Talon Esports