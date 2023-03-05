From EASL's Facebook page

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC seized the EASL Champions Week title on Sunday by beating fellow Korean team Seoul SK Knights, 90-84, in the finale at the Okinawa Arena.

Abando, who played in the UAAP and NCAA before taking his talents overseas, got his first title as a pro by scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds.

Darryl Monroe top-scored with 21 points and 16 rebounds for Anyang, which also got 19 markers and 11 boards from Omari Spellman.

With the victory, Anyang KGC took home the $250,000.

PBA teams San Miguel and Talk 'N Text also competed in the tournament, but crashed out after they each absorbed crushing defeats against the opposing teams.

Abando also played a crucial role in Anyang's 55-point blowout victory over San Miguel.