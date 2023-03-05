Big names in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional scene who stood out in the last competitive year will be recognized by members of the press as the newly-inducted MPL Press Corps conducts its first awards night, to be held in Amelie Hotel in Manila on March 8.

Razer Gold Sportsmanship Award: John Paul "H2wo" Salonga

It takes grit to fight battles inside and outside the Land of Dawn, which is why the MPL Philippines Press Corps picked John Paul "H2wo" Salonga as the first winner of the Razer Gold Sportsmanship Award.

H2wo, who was part of Nexplay EVOS for 4 years, transferred to RSG Slate Philippines in Season 11.

Razer Gold Comeback Player of the Year: Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna

After skipping MPL Season 9, a rejuvenated OhMyV33nus returned to the league as she lead Blacklist International to their third MPL title in four seasons.

In her return, the Blacklist captain became the MVP for the Season 10 regular season, her first individual accolade since entering the league in Season 5 under Onic Philippines.

She also ranked 3rd highest in assists in the M4 World Championships, a prelude to one of her biggest solo individual achievements, after becoming the MPL's all-time leader in assists in MPL Season 11.

Razer Gold Breakout Player of the Year: Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya

After barely even getting minutes in his former professional team, Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya showed his prowess come MPL Season 10, when he was recruited in Echo Philippines.

The 16-year-old showed grit as one of the "House of Highlights" most integral players, as it took the bridesmaid finish in MPL Season 10, and eventually, the world championship, where he played an integral role.

Sanford ranked 2nd in damage dealt among all EXP-laners in the competition, next to Rivaldi "R7" Fatah of RRQ Hoshi.

Evident Executive of the Year: Mitch Liwanag

Mitch Liwanag - otherwise known as "Mamitch" to many people in the Echo PH community, was picked as the Evident Executive of the Year.

As Echo PH's manager, Liwanag played an integral role in developing Echo players to a world championship-calibre team, thanks to years of experience and maternal instincts.

SMART Match of the Year: Bren Esports vs. Blacklist International (Upper bracket finals, Season 10)

With the first ticket to the Grand Finals on the line, Blacklist International and a recalibrated Bren Esports gave the community a thrilling series, which members of the press voted as the most riveting of the year.

As the series pushed into an all-stakes Game 5, Blacklist eventually emerged victorious as they secured the first slot to M4 in Jakarta, and later on the MPL Season 10 title.

SMART Play of the Year: Echo backdoor play

After this happened, it stuck as one of the M4 World Champions' signature plays.

Baring superb shot-calling to complete the biggest heist of the season, the media picked ECHO’s backdoor play against Bren Esports in Week 6 Day 1 in Season 10 as the best play of the competitive year.