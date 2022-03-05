VisMin Cup: High-flying ‘ligang labas’ vet gets Bohol call

Joel James Gonzalo, a 6-foot-3 high-flyer who previously suited up for New Era University, is being dubbed a ‘Westbrook’-type athlete. Joel Gonzalo Facebook

An import who built a reputation playing as a rim-rattler in so-called “ligang labas” tournaments will be seeing action for Bohol-CPG Pure Mineral Water in the coming season of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup.

Joel James Gonzalo, a 6-foot-3 high-flyer who previously suited up for New Era University, will play for Bohol and team up with former MPBL finals MVP Mark Yee.

"Matagal ko na inaalagaan yang bata na ’yan," said Engr. Gerry Garcia, team owner of Bohol-CPG Pure Mineral Water. "Naglalaro ’yan para sa akin sa mga ligang labas kasama si Mark Yee, Chris Dumapig and Jhaps Bautista."

"Ang tawag d’yan Westbrook of the Philippines kasi nga kung mag-dunk siya parang si Russell Westbrook."

Gonzalo is expected to be among the main attractions of the new season of the VisMin Cup, which is now under new management headed by commissioner Cris Bautista.

Besides Gonzalo, other reinforcements seeing action in the new season are Mustapha Arafat of Basilan, Chibueze Ikeh of OCCI Ormoc, and Prince Eze of the Zamboanga Valientes among others.

Arafat used to play for the University of the East Warriors, while Ikeh was the beloved reinforcement of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Eze, meanwhile, was a former NCAA MVP who played for University of Perpetual Help.



According to Garcia, Gonzalo made waves in an open commercial basketball league in Marikina, emerging as the MVP and slam-dunk champion 3 years ago.

"We're determined to put up a competitive team, but at the same time we're also planning to showcase the talent of our homegrown players," Garcia said.