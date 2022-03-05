PBA: NorthPort hacks out tough win vs Terrafirma

Arwind Santos scored 28 points for NorthPorth. Photo from PBA.ph

(UPDATED) NorthPort boosted its playoffs chances with a 127-117 come-from-behind win against Terrafirma Dyip in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

Jamel Artis and Arwind Santos led the charge to pull the Batang Pier from 19 points down against the Dyip.

In the final minutes of the fourth period, they staged a 12-5 run and shut down Terrafirma.

Artis topscored for the Batang Pier with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Santos, for his part, dished out a vintage performance with 28 points, and 9 rebound including a clutch basket started NorthPort late-game hurrah.

NorthPort, now at 5-5, needs to beat TNT for at least play off for one of the eight quarterfinals slots.

"These five wins are nothing kung hindi namin maipapanalo 'yung last game," said Batang Pier coach Pido Jarencio. "So our (next) goal is to win against TNT and to get that quarterfinals slot."

Terrafirma fell to its fourth straight defeat and dropped to 2-8. Antonio Hester scored 40 points.

The Scores:

NorthPort 124 - Artis 31, Santos 28, Bolick 21, Malonzo 21, Ferrer 11, Balanza 4, Taha 4, Doliguez 2, Rike 2.

Terrafirma 117 - Hester 40, Munzon 24, Tiongson 18, Daquioag 10, Calvo 8, Go 5, Camson 4, Ramos 4, Cahilig 2, Pascual 2, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 35-33, 57-69, 96-97, 124-117.