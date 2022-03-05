Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in action in a game against the Lakers on February 8, 2022. Etienne Laurent, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 6th consecutive double-double on Friday night as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-112 to extend their win streak to 3 games.

The 2-time MVP poured in a game-high 34 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists on 12-of-22 shooting to lead the Bucks past Chicago for the 2nd time in 2 games this season.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points and 8 rebounds, and Khris Middleton notched 22 points.

Despite a rough 3rd quarter, Milwaukee finished strong, outscoring the Bulls 18-10 over the final 5:13.

Zach LaVine paced Chicago with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on 13-of-26 shooting. DeMar DeRozan tallied 29 points, and Nikola Vucevic supplied 19 along with 9 rebounds.

The Bulls shot a crisp 50 percent from the field (47 of 94) but went to the free throw line just 11 times, making 8. Meanwhile, the Bucks cashed in on 22 of 33 attempts at the line.

Momentum had shifted late in the 3rd quarter after a layup from Vucevic gave the Bulls their first lead since late in the 1st. It turned into a 14-5 Chicago run into the final frame.

Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the field in the first half, but six 3-pointers and 26 points in the paint helped Milwaukee go into the break with a narrow 57-53 lead. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 15 points, and Middleton and Bobby Portis each added 12.

The Bulls had trailed by 14 but outscored the Bucks 20-10 over the final 6:15 of the half to keep things close. LaVine led the way with 13 points, and DeRozan and Vucevic followed with 12 and 11, respectively.

Chicago also profited off its defense, scoring 11 points off 10 Milwaukee turnovers.

After a tight first quarter, the Bucks opened the second on a 16-4 run to build a 12-point edge. Antetokounmpo had eight points during the surge, and all four of the Bulls' points came from DeRozan.