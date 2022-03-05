Echo PH during their match against RSG Philippines last March 5. Echo PH, dubbed as the "superteam" of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9, extended their winning streak to 5 after winning against RSG Philippines, 2-0.

MANILA - Echo Philippines on Saturday extended their winning streak to 5 as they sent RSG Philippines to a 2-game losing skid after winning their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League matchup, 2-0.

RSG led by as much as 3,200 gold in Game 1, as they banked on Eman “Emann” Sangco's Esmeralda to flank down Echo PH's heroes.

But a lord contest, which saw Echo sacrifice the lord to dismantle RSG's players in the 12th minute, completely turned things around.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno wrought havoc during a lord contest in the 15th minute mark, stealing the lord and starting a siege that saw Echo knock out 2 RSG players.

KarlTzy earned the MVP honors in Game 1, with a 4/0/7 kill death assist tally.

Game 2 became more one-sided in favor of Echo, as the "superteam" won small team fights.

An ambush on Dylan "Light" Catipon's Jawhead sealed the fate of RSG as Echo used that opportunity to siege the Kingslayers' base in Game 2.

Jankurt Russel "KurTzy" Matira's Pharsa, whose arena of effect (AOE) damage was crucial in zoning out RSG's players, earned the MVP honors in Game 2 with a 6/2/10 KDA record.

RSG will try and return to their winning ways as they face Blacklist International on Sunday.

Echo meanwhile has time to rest before facing Onic PH next Friday.