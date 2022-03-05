MANILA - Omega Esports are on a two-game winning streak in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after turning back Nexplay EVOS, 2-1 in their matchup Saturday.

They have now won two-straight games after coming out winless in the first two weeks of the season.

Early kills for Omega spelled Game 1 for the squad, with Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui taking 3 of their 5 early kills.

As Nexplay tried to contest an Omega lord take, Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic's Selena managed to stun former teammate Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang's Uranus, which became an opening for them to wipe out Nexplay's lineup and seize their base.

Nexplay banked on early-game map control in Game 2 to dominate over Omega, forcing a decider with all of their turrets intact.

But Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog 's initiations with his Chou in Game 3 helped set up his teammates for easy kills in team fights, catching Nexplay off guard and putting them into a disadvantage.

Ch4knu earned the MVP recognition in Game 3 behind a 2/2/9 kill-death-assist record.

Omega looks to bring their winning streak to 3 as they take on a struggling Bren Esports squad next week, while Nexplay looks to bounce back against season powerhouse TNC Pro Team.