John Salley has a career spanning over a decade playing in the NBA which includes four world championships.

He has two rings as a member of the infamous Detroit Pistons 'Bad Boys.' He has another with Michael Jordan's 1996 Chicago Bulls and Kobe Bryant's 1999 Los Angeles Lakers.

And as the league has evolved to the way it is today, Salley said he is not surprised to see how Fil-Ams like Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson are putting up big numbers.

"When you are able to have as much film and watch as much things as you can, you're only going to be a great player. You have no choice. If you study it at this point now you got, what, 50 years of greatness, it’s going to work for them," Salley said.

Salley added that the game has changed so much that he would be a better fit and enjoy even more playing in this era than when he was in the league in the 90s "This game was perfect for me. I was already running fast, jumping, grabbing the rebounds, and going, and they believe in analytics. If you got the ball, shoot it. I would have killed it."

But not like many former pros, Salley has found a way to be even as successful in his career after basketball. He's been on numerous sports talk shows and movies. And now, he is getting into cryptocurrency while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"I literally took my time on making sure I did the right thing. So that’s why 'The John Salley Crypto Show' is definitely going to be where it goes. And I'm always going to stay vegan. And I'm always going to stay hydrated. And you have to stay hydrated because I believe in cannabis. And that kind of gives you cottonmouth but we're not going to get into that! But everything works together as long as it’s the same planet and it comes from the earth," Salley shared.

Salley also sent a message to his Filipino fans. "I got to say, what’s up to all my Filipino fans and let me just say this. I know we can run into something but you need to vote me the next president of the Philippines!," Salley quipped.

He said he is grateful for all the love and support he has gotten from Filipinos around the world.