Philippine MMA legend Eduard Folayang. Handout photo

Former 2-time MMA lightweight champion Eduard Folayang sees it as a huge honor to be taking on Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary card, ONE X, on March 26

Parr, who is set to retire in professional combat sports, is looking to end his career with a tussle with the Philippines' own MMA legend.

"To me fighting a legend before he retires is one of those opportunities na talagang napakalaking karangalan," said the Team Lakay fighter during the Philippine presser for ONE X.

"It was a surprised to be fighting him, kasi originally nakaschedule ako to fight a former UFC fighter... for me tinignan ko ang offer as an opportunity."

Folayang talks about his ‘legend vs legend’ match with muay thai fighter John Wayne Parr in ONE X. pic.twitter.com/got5druod3 — Dennis Gasgonia (@dggasgo) March 5, 2022

The lightweight match, which will showcase a stand-up display from both fighters, will be fought under Muay Thai rules.

It will be a temporary change of scenery for Folayang who has been fighting under MMA rules in ONE Championship for a decade now.

Before transitioning into MMA, Folayang was a bemedaled wushu fighter having won three gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and taking a silver and a bronze in the Asian Games. He also practiced kickboxing before becoming a wushu fighter.

Parr, meanwhile, is a 10-time world champion and was the 2011 World Kickboxing Federation K-1 middleweight champion.

Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao said the fight will be fun to watch.

"(It's going to be) Legend versus legend. Deserve ni Eduard ang mga ganitong matches," he said.

"Alam natin si Parr galing sa Muay Thai, while si Eduard kickboxing-wushu going to Muay Thai. Ang kailangan lang paaralan ay rules, pero sa striking doon si Eduard nananalo."