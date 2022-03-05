Lito Adiwang is excited to be fighting in ONE X. Handout photo

Lito Adiwang promised there will be no holding back when he figures in a strawweight clash with fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado in ONE Championship's 10th anniversary card, ONE X.

Although it is rare to see an all-Pinoy fight in ONE, Adiwang promised they will give fans a fight to remember.

"Bilang kapwa Pilipino ang makakaharap natin, nandoon ang respeto namin sa isa't isa. Pero we need o respect the game also. We need to show our best, lalot we're in the biggest event," said Adiwang.

"Kailangan we perform our best and ipakita ang talent ng Pinoy."

Adding to Adiwang's motivation is a chance to enter the top 5 ranking in the promotion's strawweight division after dropping his last 2 matches.

In his recent defeat, he got submitted by Jarred Brooks last October.

Miado, on the other hand, has won two in a row after a pair of knockout victories over China’s Miao Li Tao.

"May lessons akong natutunan from those two losses natin. Hindi ko sasayangin ang mga talo kong iyon para mas maiprove ko ang sarili ko at maging well rounded," said Adiwang.

"I want to bounce back in a spectacular way at mabalik sa top 5."

The last time there was an all-Filipino fight in ONE was when Joshua Pacio submitted Rene Catalan to retain his strawweight belt in 2019.

In 2013, Honorio Banario also beat Eric Kelly for the ONE featherweight crown.