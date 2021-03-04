Team Lakay vs Team Vera on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

There will be an interesting subplot when the Philippines participates in “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” this month.

Louie Sangalang and Lara Pearl Alvarez will represent the country, but the two will have different supporters.

Sangalang is a good friend of ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera with the latter calling his friend and candidate Kuya Louie.

On the show “The Pro Approach With Brandon Vera,” the Truth said Sangalang is an old friend who’s “near and dear to him” and that they’ve been “friends for a little while.”

Sangalang confirmed their closeness, though he acknowledged that Vera didn’t know he was part of the show until it was officially announced.

“Brandon Vera is a good friend, and while I look forward to seeing him, I didn’t really tell him that I was a part of the show beforehand,” Sangalang said.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is backed by Team Lakay from Baguio City. She used to train with the squad before focusing on her career and business.

In fact, Alvarez believes that background gave her an edge heading into the competition.

“Entering the competition and having trained with the team, I think [having them] is a big advantage on my part,” Alvarez said.

“First of all, I learned the values of a true martial artist. It’s something that was instilled in me from the team. These champions are competing for ONE Championship, so whatever values they have, I’ll bring it with me.”

At the end of the day, though, it’s all in good fun and what matters for both candidates is to represent the Philippines well and make their compatriots proud with how they present themselves as entrepreneur-athletes.

“Whatever they’ll see from us in the show is real. We’re gonna represent the country well in that show,” Alvarez said.

Sangalang agreed, saying “I just hope whatever happens, the country can support me because this isn’t easy. I hope win or lose, the country can support us, me and Pearl.”

