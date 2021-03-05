PBA: Standhardinger to NorthPort goodbye — ‘Honor to fight alongside my teammates’

Chris Standhardinger said goodbye to NorthPort shortly after news of his trade to Barangay Ginebra broke.

After spending two conferences with the Batang Pier, the 2017 PBA top pick saw himself swapping places with another big man, Greg Slaughter, in a blockbuster trade that was announced Friday.

"I want to thank NorthPort Batang Pier for everything— for taking a chance on me and for the great memories that we had together," said the 6-foot-8 Germany-raised Filipino center in his Instagram post.

"I will never forget our 5-game winning streak, 4 of which are do or die games! Also, when we upset the number one ranked team and reach the semifinals in our first conference together."

Ginebra will be Standhardinger's third team in the PBA after figuring in a controversial 2017 PBA Draft that saw him landing at San Miguel.

After spending one season for the Beermen, Standhardinger was traded to Batang Pier in exchange for Mo Tautuaa.

He immediately made an impact for the Batang Pier, propelled the team into a semifinal appearance in the 2019 Governor's Cup where he was named Best Player of Conference.

"It was an honor to fight alongside my teammates/ friends who are not only amazing players but also great people," said Standhardinger, who also thanked NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

"Thank you coach, for allowing me to go all out for the team and giving me the trust that comes with it."

Meanwhile, Standhardinger already got a welcome message from one of his new teammates.

"See you next week bro!!" said Gin Kings' "Iron Man" LA Tenorio in an Instagram reply.

