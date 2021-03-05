PBA: Slaughter optimistic 'best basketball is still ahead of me'

Greg Slaughter admitted he was sad to hear he will be parting ways with Barangay Ginebra, which has been his home since joining the PBA in 2013.

Slaughter figured in a surprise one-on-one deal that saw the 7-foot Fil-American move to Northport in exchange for another big man, Fil-German Chris Standhardinger.



But Slaughter has nothing but good words for his former team which selected him as the first pick in the 2013 PBA Draft.

"It has been a tremendous 6 years with Barangay Ginebra. Although I am saddened to know that my journey with them has officially come to an end, from the first pick in the draft to all star and multiple championships," Slaughter said in a Facebook post.

"I will always look back fondly at the time I spent there. I want to thank boss RSA (San Miguel Corp's president and chief operating officer Ramon A. Ang), boss Alfrancis (Chua), my teammates, my coaches, and all the fans who have been supporting the team all these years."

The trade, which was approved by the league on Thursday, took place months after Slaughter returned from a self-imposed sabbatical from the league.

Slaughter flew to the US in February 2020 after an alleged misunderstanding regarding his contract.

But even without him, Ginebra managed to win the PBA All-Filipino title during the bubble conference.

Slaughter later returned and offered a formal apology to Ginebra management. He eventually signed a contract with the Gin Kings before being Thursday's trade.

Despite the development, Slaughter said he is moving on to the next chapter of his career.

"I still have my best basketball ahead of me. I have so much left to give the game and just as blessed as ever to play the game I love in front of all the fans who have been with me through it all, no matter what jersey I wear," said the 32-year-old.

"Sa lahat ng patuloy at walang sawang sumusoporta sa akin, taos puso akong nagpapasalamat. Pinapangako ko sa inyo na hindi ko kayo bibiguin."

Standhardinger, meanwhile, will be moving to his third PBA team after being the top pick in the 2017 PBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 Fil-German is expected to make an impact for the Gin Kings after helping NorthPort make a semifinals appearance in the 2019 Governor's Cup.

