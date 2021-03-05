PBA: NorthPort coach Pido defends getting Slaughter — ‘Thrilled to have him’

NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio said it's hard to say no to a trade involving Barangay Ginebra Greg Slaughter.

He said that an intimidating 7-foot tall big man is something the Batang Pier needed.

“In the last season, we were outrebounded so with Greg around, I’m certain that we have now an inside presence. He can intimidate,” said Jarencio, explaining the decision to let go of Germany-raised Filipino big man Christian Standhardinger for Slaughter.

“Christian is not a bad player, but what we need now is one who can intimidate inside

“Besides, he trained in the US for a while and played with some big guys so I believe he’s in top shape now.”

Jarencio added that Slaughter has attributes that can help challenge the defense of opposing teams.

“With Greg, I believe we can go up against the best teams because Greg can shoot from the perimeter and attack the basket,” he added.

NorthPort team management said it was convinced the trade was mutually beneficial for both teams.

Slaughter spent his first six seasons in the pros with Ginebra but did not play in last season’s bubble where Ginebra won the crown at the expense of TNT Tropang Giga.

“The team is thrilled to have him in the team, knowing he worked hard in the US to polish his game,” the team added.

Meanwhile, Standhardinger expressed gratitude to NorthPort.

“I want to thank NorthPort Batang Pier for everything — for taking a chance on me and for the great memories that we had together,” Standhardinger said on his Instagram account.

Standhardinger made special mention on his first conference with the team that saw the Batang Pier pull off crucial wins to earn the No. 8 seed before shocking top-ranked NLEX in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

“I will never forget our (five)-game winning streak, (four) of which are do or die games! Also, when we upset the number one ranked team and reach the semifinals in our first conference together,” said Standhardinger, who was later named the best player of that conference.

“It was an honor to fight alongside my teammates/ friends who are not only amazing players but also great people.

“Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Pido! Thank you coach, for allowing me to go all out for the team and giving me the trust that comes with it.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES