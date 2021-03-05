G League: Jalen Green drops 22, but Ignite fall to Vipers

Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks on February 17, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. File photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Despite 22 points from Jalen Green, Team Ignite lost handily to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 130-107 in the NBA G-League Thursday (Friday in Manila) at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando.

Green got help from Brandon Ashley, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Isaiah Todd who collected 16 points.

Bobby Brown and Reggie Hearn also tallied double-digit performances with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

US-based Filipino guard Green also registered 3 boards and dimes on top of the 6-of-16 field-goal shooting.

Ignite failed to stop the onslaught of Vipers led by Houston Rockets assignee Kevin Porter Jr. who flirted with a triple-double, 28 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

The Vipers led by as many as 31 points in the third quarter, enough to hand Ignite their third straight loss and seventh overall (7-7).

With the loss, Ignite lost its grip on the last playoff spot, which is now occupied by RGV with an 8-6 win-loss record.

Related video: