Boxing: A month to go prior to bout, it’s about managing weight for Ancajas

Jerwin Ancajas with coach Freddie Roach and Eumir Marcial. Photo courtesy of Joven Jimenez

World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has stepped up in training and will be getting an additional training partner for his title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez in April.

Trainer Joven Jimenez said the team is expecting a new sparring partner for Ancajas at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym.

Ancajas has been sparring with Jonas Sultan for some time now but Jimenez said an additional sparmate won't hurt at this stage of their preparations.

"Sa Friday ang dating nung bagong sparring partner," said Jimenez. "Meksikano rin."

Ancajas will be fight Rodriguez at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at a date that has not been confirmed.

Jimenez added that Ancajas is just maintaining his weight at this point, and will begin shedding excess pounds to make the 115-pound limit as the fight date approaches.

"Sa ngayon nasa 128 pounds siya. This week maintain weight muna kami," he said.

The 29-year-old champion from Panabo, Davao Del Norte last fought in December 2019 when he stopped Miguel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, on the other hand, fought in February last year knocking out Julian Yedras.

