Basketball: After year out, MPBL to return in ‘sealed’ Subic tilt on March 10

After a year out of action, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is due to resume the Lakan Cup on March 10 in a "sealed" setting in Subic, the league announced in a teaser on Facebook Friday.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has previously said the league was planning to stage the Lakan semifinals at the SBMA Freeport Zone, with the remaining 4 teams to be housed in a bubble setting.

The MPBL has received the green light from government to push through with its bubble setting after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved resuming non-professional sports leagues, provided that it will be held in a "low-risk" area.

Davao Occidental Tigers, Basilan Steel, Makati Super Crunch and defending champion San Juan Knights are the remaining teams in the Lakan Cup competing in the South Division and North Division.

Duremdes cited that Subic was an ideal spot to hold a bubble since it has all the facilities the league needs to safely stage the games.

"May mga hospitals na sa loob, may mga gym facility na sila, may hotels. Isa rin sila sa pinakastrict na freeport zone na nageenforce ng health protocols," he said.

"So safe ang mga personnel natin at players kapag doon ganapin ang bubble."

