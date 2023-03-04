Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – UST outside spiker Milena Alessandrini played her heart out in a five-setter win against the NU Lady Bulldogs despite a bad fall that scared her and the rest of the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In the fourth set, Alessandrini fell down from a block attempt that left her crying while on the floor. The Tigresses heaved a sigh of relief as the Fil-Italian spiker was able to get up on her feet and walk by herself.

The returning Alessandrini suffered a right ankle sprain but got back to the game in time for the crucial deciding set, where they outhustled the Lady Bulldogs for the upset victory.

Milena admitted she got scared after the fall, especially as she is just coming back from an ACL injury that sidelined her since midway of Season 81. She also suffered an injury prior to that which shortened her stint in Season 79.

“I was very scared when I went down. I thought in my mind something serious again, how can I survive again to face another injury, then I prayed and the coaches helped me to recover to treat my ankle. I really wanted to give my contribution to the team and so I played with a very big heart,” she said.

UST head coach Kungfu Reyes lauded Alessandrini’s determination to come back in the game despite crying heavily after the awkward fall.

Reyes said he wants to instill to her player the heart of Filipino fighter: “Gusto naming ibigay 'yung dugong Pilipino, gusto nating ibigay sa kanya kung ano ang meron tayo na maintindihan niya kung bakit ganoon katatapang ang mga Pilipino, konting sugat lumalaban.”

The chief tactician of the Tigresses said Alessandrini’s pain tolerance is a bit low that’s why he is happy to see his player showing her “Filipino blood” against NU, contributing crucial blows for UST’s win.

Alessandrini finished the match with 14 points and 10 excellent receptions.

“So ngayon pinakita niya na you have a Filipino blood, after struggle, what's important is how you come back. It's not your fall down. [It’s] how you come back that's that important thing especially in the fifth set,” Reyes told Alessandrini.

The Tigresses halted the 20-game winning run of the defending champions and improved their record to 2-1, forging a three-way tie with NU and Adamson Lady Falcons.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.