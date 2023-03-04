UAAP: NU stuns UST in men's volleyball

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs kept their record unblemished as they trounced the UST Golden Spikers in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament Saturday.

The Bullldogs appeared to avenged their women’s team’s surprise loss to the Tigresses earlier, as they registered a 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 victory against the Golden Spikers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The win saw the Bulldogs in the solitary hold of the first spot at 3-0, while dealing UST its first loss after two straight wins.

NU had to crawl back in the fourth set to fashion out the win after trailing 6-8 early in the frame.

Setter and captain Joshua Retamar distributed the ball efficiently, going to percentage attackers Ken Malinis and Michaelo Buddin for the finish.

Buddin posted a game-high 21 points off 16 spikes and two service aces, while Nico Almedras and Malinis added 17 and 13 markers, respectively.

"Kinailangan talaga naming manalo kasi sa sitwasyon namin, nakalaban namin sila nung V-League. Kaya sinabi ko sa mga players ko na kailangan namin tong game na 'to," coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

"Nag-adjust lang rin kami dun sa nangyari nung V-League, pero sinabi ko lang sa kanila na kailangan naming mag-focus sa kung anong gusto nating mangyari sa loob ng court. Siguro, lesson learned lang sa naging sitwasyon namin before," he added.

The Bulldogs went into the early lead in the first two sets as Buddin and Almendras took charge for their offense.

Errors from the defending champions and their own net defense kept the Golden Spikers in the said frames, but eventually NU found a way to close out the sets.

UST crawled their way back in the third set with Josh Ybanez and Jay Dela Noche reeling them back to a 16-13 lead in the second technical timeout up to a 25-19 finish.

Ybanez willed the Golden Spikers with 20 points, 17 coming from attacks to go with two service aces and one block. Meanwhile, Dela Noche ended with 14 markers on 12 spikes and two blocks.