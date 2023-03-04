Home  >  Sports

UAAP: FEU returns to win column after beating Adamson in men’s volley

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2023 12:37 PM | Updated as of Mar 04 2023 12:54 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws bounced back from their previous loss as they nipped the Adamson Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament. 

The Tamaraws recovered from a first-set hiccup to get its second win of the season, 31-33, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23, against the Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday. 

Despite tallying 40 errors in the four-set match, FEU improved their win-loss card to 2-1 while Adamson remained winless after three outings. 

"I think good response. Struggled, but good response kasi yung isang mahirap sa bagong team yung pagtayo sa pagkadapa. So I think, step by step, at least, yung isang step nagawa namin. Good game para sa both sides. And ang galing ng Adamson," FEU head coach Rey Diaz said. 

It was a tight battle in the fourth set with Adamson threatening to extend the match as FEU committed two errors for Falcons’ 17-14 lead. 

But Mark Calado took over for the Tamaraws, dropping a crucial three straight attacks to overturn the game, 21-19. 

Adamson’s skipper managed to tie the game at 23 with an off-the-block hit but Jomel Codilla hammered a crosscourt spike before Martin Bugaoan capped the game with a smart move. 

Calado paced FEU anew with 24 points while Bugaoan and Dryx Saavedra added 18 and 16 points, respectively. 

FEU started strong in the opening frame even holding a 19-15 advantage but its errors allowed Adamson to return to the match. 

The Tamaraws reached set point after Bugaoan’s block but, 31-30, but an unforced error knotted the game anew. Francis Casas, then, delivered the last two blows for Adamson to steal the set from FEU – their first set win of the season. 

Joshua Magalaman steered Adamson with 15 points while Jude Aguilar and Casas had a combined 22 points. 
 

