Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Adamson Lady Falcons’ rookie Trisha Tubu has been making a name for herself in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

However, her impressive performance in the court has been met by several criticisms – mostly about her appearance.

After her 13-point performance against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, Tubu admitted that she read some comments about her – good and bad – but she is not allowing herself to get the best of her.

“Opo, actually mas gusto ko nakakabasa ng mga ganun kasi parang nabu-boost ako sa mga sinasabi nila kasi alam kong marami pa akong kayang gawin sa court. Pwedeng mabaliktad yun sa positive po na sinasabi nila sa akin. Kaya hinahayaan ko sila,” she said Saturday.

According to her, she is not bothered by the mean comments she receives on social media, thanking the love and support she is getting from her teammates.

“Wala naman ako magagawa sa sasabihin nila ganun. Kailangan ko lang gawin is maglaro para sa team. Naniniwala na lang po ako sa mga naniniwala sa akin,” Tubu continued.

Instead of dwelling on negativity, Tubu chooses to be grateful to everyone who notices her since she suited up for the Lady Falcons – most especially those who defend her against critics.

Petro Gazz middle blocker Remy Palma openly shielded Tubu from baseless criticisms on social media, lashing out at netizens who poke fun at the player’s physical appearance.

“Pwede ba tigilan ang ka toxican sa physical appearance ni Trisha Tubu! GET A LIFE!!! Grow up people,” she tweeted.

She also encouraged volleyball fans to appreciate the talent and leave the appearance behind.

For Tubu, she had prepared herself from criticisms, admitting that she has been receiving many since her high school days.

“Since high school naman po ganyan na rin so bago po ako bumalik ngayon sa college expect ko na po yung sasabihin ng tao. Nasa mindset ko na lahat yun na pag pinakinggan ko at nagpaapekto ako lang din mahihirapan tsaka yung team kaya ginagawa ko na lang ding motivation yung mga yun para iangat yung level ng confidence ko,” Tubu said.

Meanwhile, head coach Jerry Yee issued a stern warning to other teams about her super rookie.

“Lagot kayo rookie lang yan,” Yee told the press after their FEU victory.

“So may mga playing years pa siya. I’m very happy na bumalik siya to help us out. Ang laking tulong. Ang dami naming rookie na veterans,” he added.

Tubu was surprised to hear Yee complimenting her but also happy on how the veteran coach sees her future.

Tubu came from the high school program of Adamson University.

