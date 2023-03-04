UAAP: Adamson tramples FEU for bounce back win

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson Lady Falcons bucked a second-set hiccup to outmuscle the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday.

The Lady Falcons restored order after collapsing in the second set to take their second win of the season at the expense of FEU, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson improved its record to 2-1, avenging a five-setter loss from the defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs last timeout.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tams suffered its second straight loss after a win in the opening weekend for a 1-2 card.

