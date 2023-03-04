From PBA.ph



Anyang KGC of the Korean Basketball League humiliated San Miguel with a 142-87 beating on Saturday, booting out the Beermen of contention in the East Asia Super League Champions Week at the Okinawa Arena.

Omari Spellman exploded for 53 big points highlighted by 12 triples, while former Letran Knight Rhenz Abando fired 22 markers in Anyang's win.

The Beermen, who played minus their prized big man June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo, succumbed to a second beatdown following their 96-68 loss to the Ryukyu Golden Kings last Thursday.

With the defeat, San Miguel followed Talk 'N Text to the exit.

Cameron Clark had 35 points and 10 rebounds, while CJ Perez carried the fight for the locals with 26 markers, seven rebounds and five assists.

"Sobrang frustrating kasi sa short ng 40 minutes, nagbigay kami ng 142 points. We're not making our shots tapos sila talagang lahat ng tinitira pumapasok and ang depensa namin sobrang sama," lamented Perez.

"Lack of effort at kakulangan na rin ng players, pero hindi siya excuse. Kailangang naming maging better as a team."

With Spellman and Abando leading the way, Anyang surged to an early 40-20 lead. The Beermen could not recover after that.