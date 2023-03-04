PVL: PetroGazz fuels semis bid with sweep of Army

PetroGazz celebrates after scoring against Army Black-Mamba in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- PetroGazz secured a second straight win in comprehensive fashion on Saturday, overwhelming Army Black-Mamba 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Gazz Angels improved to 4-2 in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, keeping them in step with F2 Logistics (4-2) and within striking distance of PLDT (4-1).

MJ Phillips scored 16 points in two sets, firing nine kills along with four blocks and three aces. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 10 points and Remy Palma accounted for nine markers.

After a tight first set, the Gazz Angels imposed their will in the second and third sets, limiting the Lady Troopers on offense.

"I'm happy kasi what I asked my players -- to be committed and consistent doon sa magandang ginagawa nila, and they did it naman. They became committed and consistent sa goal nila for today's game," PetroGazz coach Oliver Almadro said.

PetroGazz tallied a massive 41-19 advantage in kills, as no Army player reached double-digits. Jeanette Villareal had six points and Nerissa Bautista had five for the Lady Troopers.

They also had a 10-4 advantage in blocks, and an 8-3 lead in service aces.

Army fell to 0-6 in the tournament.

