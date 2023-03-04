Dindin Santiago-Manabat in action for Akari against Chery Tiggo in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Akari notched its second win in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after outlasting Chery Tiggo in a five-set battle, Saturday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Chargers showed great poise in the closing stretch to register a 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 triumph, improving their record to 2-4 in the tournament.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat was a thorn in the side of her former team and provided a steadying presence for Akari. The veteran finished with 26 points including 24 kills in the match, while Chiara Permentilla contributed 18 points and seven digs in their win.

Santiago-Manabat unloaded a clutch crosscourt hit that gave Akari a 12-10 lead in the deciding fifth set after the Crossovers came within one, and a mishit by EJ Laure pushed the Chargers' advantage to three points, 13-10.

Mylene Paat scored off a crosscourt kill to temporarily halt the Chargers' march to victory, 13-11, but Santiago-Manabat fired a hit down the line to put her team at match point, 14-11. After a long rally, Laure sent her last attack into the net to gift Akari with the winner.

"Masaya kasi parang ngayon ko lang ulit sila nakasama. Hindi man kami teammates, magkalaban. Ayun, parang nakakaba na nakaka-overwhelm, kasi siyempre ang tagal ko rin sila hindi nakita," said Santiago-Manabat, who played six seasons with Chery Tiggo before making a high-profile transfer to Akari ahead of this season.

Permentilla stepped up for Akari in Set 4, notching two clutch hits that pushed them to a 24-21 lead. A mishit by Paat completed the win for the Chargers and sent the match to a decider.

Akari benefited from 25 unforced errors by Chery Tiggo, while committing 31 of their own.

Paat had 19 points on 16 kills and three blocks, while Laure finished with 14 and Shaya Adorador scored 12 for the Crossovers, who dropped to 3-3 in the conference.