PBA suspends, fines Maliksi for late game commotion

Meralco's Allein Maliksi and Converge's Barkley Ebona. PBA

MANILA -- The PBA has suspended Meralco forward Allein Maliksi for a game over his altercation with Converge's Barkley Ebona on Friday.

He was also ordered to pay up P75,000 for getting into a fighting stance against the FiberXer power forward.

Maliksi went after Ebona in the final six seconds of their match following a hard foul from the latter.

Ebona was forced to stop the Meralco Bolt in an effort to buy time for the the FiberXers, who were trailing by just two points.

This prompted a violent reaction from Maliksi, who held Ebona by the neck as players and officials stepped in to diffuse the situation.



Maliksi was assessed with a flagrant foul penalty 2 leading to his ejection from the game. Ebona was given a flagrant foul penalty 1 for the infraction.

Meralco eventually won the game in overtime, 132-129.

Ebona was also slapped a P5,000 fine for his actions. He was warned that a repeat of such incident will merit a stiffer penalty.

Maliksi will serve his suspension in their game against Phoenix on Sunday.