PBA: Magnolia pulls off escape act vs Terrafirma in OT

Magnolia's Calvin Abueva in action with TerraFirma import Jordan Williams in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia fought its way out of a double-digit deficit to avoid an upset at the hands of Terrafirma with an overtime win, 121-115, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

Antonio Hester scored 40 points to lead four Hotshots in double digits as they overcame a tough challenge posed by the Dyip.

With also-ran Terrafirma having nothing to lose in the match, Magnolia found itself in a 15-point hole.

But the Hotshots stepped up their game in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime and outscored the Dyip in the extra five minutes, 11-5, to pull off the escape.

Mark Barroca came off the bench to score 16 points like Paul Lee and Calvin Abueva, even as Jio Jalalon added 13.

They ruined Jordan Williams' 45-point output for Terrafirma which fell to eighth defeat in 10 matches.

Magnolia hiked its record to 6-4 to force a three-way tie with Meralco and Converge at fifth spot.

