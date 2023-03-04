Converge forward Barkley Ebona. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Converge decried Meralco guard Allein Maliksi's "mauling" of their player Barkley Ebona during their game against the Bolts on Friday.

The team referred to Maliksi's action in retaliation to Ebona's "duty foul" during the final six seconds of their game.

"Actual videos of the incident clearly showed that Meralco Bolts player Allein Maliksi tried to strangle our power forward/center Barkley Ebona following a duty foul at the last seconds of the overtime period of the game," Converge said in its statement.

"Medico-legal findings after the incident revealed that Ebona sustained 'soft tissue injury secondary to mauling'."

Converge also took exception to Maliksi's statement where he claimed the FiberXers had the intention to hurt Meralco import KJ McDaniels.

"Our previous games, whether win or lose, will show that our players have always played fair and displayed honorable sportsmanship," the team said.

"We trust that the PBA Management and Board will be fair and just in its investigation and handling of this matter. Such ruffian behavior has no place in a professional basketball league."

Converge expressed gratitude to fans who expressed concern for Ebona, promising that they will move forward to continue their campaign in the PBA Governors' Cup.

"We are even more determined to close the elimination stage strong. We will #NeverBackDown," said Converge.

Maliksi, who was suspended for a game and fined with P75,000 by the PBA, has already made a public apology.

Meralco also issued a separate statement expressing regret over the incident.

Ebona was also assessed a P5,000 fine and a warning should he figure in a similar incident in the future.