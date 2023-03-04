Cavite-raised Abed Yusop and his squad Shopify Rebellion prolong their stay in the Lima Major after beating Evil Geniuses, 2-1, Saturday morning (Manila time) in the lower bracket of the tournament in Lima, Peru.

EG was the former The International (TI 2022) qualifying squad of Abed, international players Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen, and Tal "Fly" Aizik who are now playing for Rebellion.

Despite being down for at least 14k net worth in Game 3, Abed and the rest of the squad have shown their grit after winning several clashes, including a crucial Roshan pit fight where Arteezy secured the Aegis.

Leading his team in kill score, Abed had a 15-3-15 performance on his Zeus in the clinching match.

His Zeus also dealt the most damage against enemy heroes with 57.5k.

Rebellion came back after being down 1-0 in the series.

Trust in your teammates, trust the process 🔥



Relentless fight after another, we close out the series against @EvilGeniuses 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DzLW3MQR48 — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) March 4, 2023

Abed is now the lone Filipino in the tilt after the Philippines' Execration and Malaysian squad with Pinoy players Geek Slate exited the tournament early.

Lima Major is the first Major tournament of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

EVIL GENIUSES

Christian "Pakazs" Savina

Jean Pierre Gonzales "Chris Luck" Salazar

Adrián Céspedes "Wisper" Dobles

Farith "Matthew" Puente

Jose "Pandaboo" Padilla