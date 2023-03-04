Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After losing two games in a row, Nexplay EVOS on Saturday bounced back in MPL Season 11 with a 2-0 sweep against Omega Esports, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

Nexplay EVOS banked on two lopsided games, racking up thousands in gold lead as they sent Omega to back-to-back losses.

"May ready lineup kami na pinaghandaan namin for a week, para paghandaan ang game na ito," Joshua "Joshyyyy" Alfaro said in a post-match interview.

"Parang inuutakan namin sila in a way na ginagawa sa'min ng ibang teams sa pro league, gusto namin makasabay kahit papaano and siyempre kailangan makuha ang momentum namin," he added.

Nexplay had a gold lead of 6,000 in Game 1, before striking gold again in Game 2, with a 10,000 gold swing advantage.

Nexplay will face Echo Philippines on Sunday, while Omega will face Echo Philippines on March 10.