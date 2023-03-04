MANILA - TNC's head coach John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz returned to the team in Season 11, as the Phoenix Army sought resurgence after finishing in rock bottom last season.

So far, things have been rough for TNC, but now they seem to show signs of life , after a convincing 2-0 sweep against Onic Philippines in MPL Season 11.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Lift admitted he was one of the factors to the team's shaky 0-4 start.

"Isa ako sa malaking factor sa pagkatalo nila," he said.

"'Yung mindset ko, hindi pa siya as parang pang-coach pero nitong week narealize ko -- thank you kay Coach 413 sa pagpapa-realize sa'min kung ano ang dapat kong gawin as a head coach," he added, while refusing to detail what they talked about.

Despite the losing skid, Mark "Krammm" Rustiana, Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, and the rest of TNC march on, as long as they still have a chance at the playoffs.

"Siguro sinasabi ko sa kanila na 'hangga't hindi pa pino-post ng MPL na laglag na kami sa playoffs, may pag-asa pa," MPL Season 9 rookie of the year Escalera said.

"Yung mga sunod-sunod na talo. Naranasan na namin siya noong mga nakaraang season, nagmo-move forward na lang kami," Kramm said.