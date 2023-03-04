Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Saturday swept RSG Philippines as they rolled on to their 4th straight win in MPL Season 11, held at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

After a quick blowout of RSG in Game 1, Bren Esports wielded a Kaja in the Jungler as it dominated the jungle objectives, en route to the win.

Bren pulled away in Game 2 after a 3-1 exchange which included the Lord take in the package.

By the 12th minute, Bren racked up a 5,200 gold lead, and never looked back as they drew their fourth straight win. In the process, they spoiled the debut of new character Arlott, wielded by MPL Season 9 Finals MVP Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo.

John Paul "H2wo" Salonga will be facing old teammate Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse on Sunday, as RSG seeks to bounce back against Blacklist International.

Bren will face Blacklist on March 10, in a separate match.