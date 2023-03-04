Meralco's Allein Maliksi. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco's Allein Maliksi has apologized to fans and even Converge over the confrontation with Barkley Ebona during their game on Friday.

Maliksi nearly came to blows with the Converge forward after the latter struck him with a hard foul late in the game.

The FiberXers were trailing the Bolts, forcing Ebona to stop the clock by fouling Maliksi.

But the clothesline move hurt Maliksi, prompting the Meralco shooter to go after Ebona and wrap his hand around the FiberXer big man's neck.

“I apologize to the viewers, PBA fans and to Converge, especially to Barkley for the misbehavior that I showed yesterday during the heated moments of the game last night,” said Maliksi a day after the incident.

“None of my actions are inexcusable. This incident serves as a learning for me to be better. Again, I’m truly sorry.”

His team also issued a public apology.

"While we stand by Allen, a teammate of good character, we also acknowledge that reacting to provocation does not reflect the culture we have built," said Meralco in a statement.

"We apologize to our fans and thank you to those who have expressed concern for Allen. Rest assured, the Meralco Bolts will continue to charge forward with he team values we embrace."