Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs are looking on the bright side after their five-set loss to UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs saw their 20-game winning run end after the Tigresses dealt them their first loss since Season 81 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But instead of dwelling too much on their mistakes, NU will be moving forward into the season with less pressure of being an unbeaten team – coming from a perfect 16-0 title run.

“Nag-usap kami kanina sa locker room and nabanggit nga siguro after a loss, ma-lessen ang pressure na unbeaten kami for year 2022 siguro? And so, ano sa amin, bagong challenge sa amin ang season na to,” head coach Karl Dimaculangan said.

Dimaculangan also said that it is better that they lost early in the season to see their shortcomings immediately.

“Lahat ng teams, nagpe-prepare sa amin and hindi rin namin alam papaano kami naghahanda. Pero nakikita naman namin ang mga pagkukulang namin. Ano na rin, okay naman, as early as after three games siguro,” he continued.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen echoed her coach's sentiments, adding that they will just focus on improving in their succeeding games.

For now, the Lady Bulldogs will return to the drawing board after being pushed by Adamson to their first five-set match before eventually suffering their first loss after a long time.

“Kailangan namin, ngayon after three games, kailangan makita kung ano ang kulang talaga namin and yung teams, kung papano nagpe-prepare against sa amin,” Dimaculangan added.

The champion coach also revealed that they will particularly focus on their attack efficiency and made adjustments heading to the succeeding matches.

NU slid to a 2-1 win-loss card tied with UST and the Adamson Lady Falcons.

