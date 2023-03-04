FIG World Cup: Yulo wraps up campaign with silver, bronze

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the Vault event of the men's Apparatus Finals during the 2022 edition of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Adam Vaughan, EPA-EFE

Carlos Yulo capped his campaign at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series by winning silver and bronze in two separate events in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, Manila time.

The Filipino Olympian got the silver after a narrow defeat to Illia Kovtun of Ukraine in the parallel bar finals.

Yulo scored 14.933 points while Kovtun got 14.966 points. Ferhat Arican of Turkey rounded up the top three with 14.733 points.

Yulo also won the bronze medal in the vault event by collecting 14.883 points.

He finished behind gold medalist Artur Davtyan of Armenia (15.083 points) and second placer Igor Radivilov of Ukraine (14.899 points).

His latest medal wins took place a day after seizing the gold

medal in his pet event, the floor exercise.

The bemedalled Olympian bested his competitors with a score of 14.833 points in the floor exercise final.