Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Oliver Almadro refuses to be daunted by calls on social media for his ouster, as he continues to receive criticism over his performance as head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Fans have been asking for Almadro to be relieved of his post as head coach since Wednesday, in the wake of the Blue Eagles' four-set victory over University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The win -- Ateneo's first of the tournament -- saw the Blue Eagles drop a set to the Lady Warriors before recovering in the fourth frame. Almadro was not satisfied with his players' performance, and videos of him berating the Blue Eagles during the game later went viral.

"As a matter of fact, I don't want to talk about it anymore. What's happening is snippets of something, but people really don't know what's the real story, so I will just have to keep quiet about that," Almadro said after he steered PetroGazz to another victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

While aware of the "#OustOA" and "#OustCoachO" trending topics that have been prevalent on social media since Wednesday, Almadro said he will stay focused on his task with the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo currently has a 1-1 win-loss record in the tournament heading into a blockbuster match with archrivals De La Salle University on Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"People will keep on chirping, but we will keep doing our mission," said Almadro. "I guess, the players and I and the institution, we already know what's happening … What's important is what's the real story. 'Yun ang lagi kong sinasabi, what's the real story."

"People will keep on chirping, but we will just keep on working hard, and the players and I understand each other all the time," he added.

He adds that being on the subject of fans' ire is nothing new for him, but is confident that he still has his players' trust.

"They just keep on putting stories into things. But what's important here is what's the real story, and we understand each other, and we trust each other, and that's the most important. I thank the Lord that we have this kind of understanding," Almadro said.

Almadro has coached the Ateneo women's team since 2018, and steered them to the UAAP Season 81 champiponship in his first season in charge.

