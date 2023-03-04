Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro acknowledged the advantage the De La Salle Lady Spikers have ahead of their much-anticipated rivalry match on Sunday.

Almadro appeared to be tempering expectations in their first duel against La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 as he said in jest: “May rivalry pa ba kami? Sila ata ng NU [National University Lady Bulldogs] na ang may rivalry.”

Nonetheless, the UAAP champion coach assured that they will be preparing for the game, hoping that his squad will play best against the still undefeated Lady Spikers.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Ateneo-La Salle is always a very good game. Walang magaling-magaling. Lumalabas yung dapat lumabas pag Ateneo-La Salle. We’re happy na mangyayari na naman yan. We’ll just prepare. We will be preparing and hoping na maging better yung best namin heading to that game,” he said.

The Blue Eagles are coming from a four-set win over the University of the East Lady Warriors – which seemed to have earned the ire of Almadro. In fact, it took him about 40 minutes before facing the media for a post-game press conference.

He also acknowledged that La Salle has a good recruitment strategy which explains its intact lineup.

“We understand naman La Salle always has a tough lineup. They have good recruitment. Kumbaga, walang tapon. They have the luxury of all the players they need and they want. Kami, ito lang naman, kung sino pwede, kung sino pwede maglaro ng best nila, okay naman sa amin,” Almadro continued.

But the animated coach vowed that Ateneo will give their rival a good fight: “We’ll give them our best, we’ll show them who we are, kung hanggang saan kami abutin. We’ll just have a proper mindset, have a good role, and fulfill our roles.”

Ateneo has yet to win against La Salle since the finals of Season 79 in 2017 – which also means Almadro is still looking to end his losing skid to the Lady Spikers since taking over the Blue Eagles in 2018.

Meanwhile, La Salle head coach Noel Orcullo said that they will continue pushing the Lady Spikers, regardless who their opponent is.

“Lahat naman pinaghahandaan namin, kung sino man yung dumating, sino man yung kalaban. Paghahandaan pa rin. Ipu-push pa rin namin yung mga bata hanggang sa limit nila para going to the second round, pataas nang pataas yung lalaruin,” Orcullo told the press after their 3-0 win over the UP Fighting Maroons.

Super rookie Angel Canino, who will be suiting up for her first Ateneo-La Salle game in the collegiate level, said they will be ready to face the Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Pinaghahandaan po talaga namin as a team. Lahat naman pinaghahandaan. Since dati pa, may rivalry na, so mas pinaghahandaan po namin sila. Alam naman naming ready po kami,” Canino said.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.